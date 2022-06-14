Tuesday

14th Jun 2022

Ticker

Hundreds of Ukrainian patients sent to EU hospitals

By

Some 529 Ukrainian patients have been transferred from Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, and Ukraine to hospitals around the EU under a medical assistance scheme launched in February, internal EU papers show. Some 126 of these were military patients transferred from Ukraine. "Lately, Ukraine has mainly been requesting the transfer of military patients. Currently, there are about 25 requests for transfers per day," an EU document dated 10 June said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Key MEPs ready to vote on 'green' label for gas and nuclear

MEPs from the environment and economy committees will vote on a resolution objecting to European Commission plans to classify gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030 — with tight results likely.

News in Brief

  1. Portugal against Ukraine's EU bid
  2. Irregular migrant border crossings on the rise, Frontex says
  3. Hundreds of Ukrainian patients sent to EU hospitals
  4. EU auditors: border controls 'poorly' scrutinised during Covid
  5. Macron calls for French budget to boost 'war economy'
  6. Investigative journalist wins libel case by Brexit campaigner
  7. Russia made €93bn in first 100 days of Ukraine war
  8. Finland won't join Nato without Sweden: Niinistö

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  6. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing

Latest News

  1. MEPs vote to reject green label for gas, nuclear
  2. UK sets out plan to scrap post-Brexit deal over Northern Ireland
  3. Key MEPs ready to vote on 'green' label for gas and nuclear
  4. EU migrant relocation: around 7,000 pledges made so far
  5. EU to resume Palestine funding, amid overture to Israel
  6. EU lagging behind in Indo-Pacific race
  7. EU gas lobby in celebration mode
  8. Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us