Ticker
Hundreds of Ukrainian patients sent to EU hospitals
By EUobserver
Some 529 Ukrainian patients have been transferred from Poland, Moldova, Slovakia, and Ukraine to hospitals around the EU under a medical assistance scheme launched in February, internal EU papers show. Some 126 of these were military patients transferred from Ukraine. "Lately, Ukraine has mainly been requesting the transfer of military patients. Currently, there are about 25 requests for transfers per day," an EU document dated 10 June said.