Ticker
No reason for EU legal action over Northern Ireland, Britain said
By EUobserver
Britain told the EU on Tuesday there was no reason for taking legal action over London's plan to scrap some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The EU said the British draft bill could break international law as it suspends part of the withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK. On Monday, EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič warned the EU executive might launch new infringement procedures against Britain.