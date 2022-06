By EUobserver

Luxembourgish energy minister Claude Turmes welcomed Tuesday's MEPs committee vote rejecting the inclusion of gas and nuclear in the so-called EU Taxonomy. "We need to stop the Russian gas power games and move to renewable, domestic fuels," he tweeted. The final vote will take place during the plenary in Strasbourg in July. If rejected by a majority of MEPs, the file will go back to the commission to be amended.