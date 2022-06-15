By EUobserver

Narcotics production is growing in Europe, according to the annual report of the EU's drugs agency, echoing earlier warnings of Europe becoming a global hub for narcotics. "Synthetic drug production continues to increase in Europe," the report warned. Illegal laboratories produce huge amounts of amphetamine, methamphetamine, and other synthetic drugs for local consumption and for export. The EU drugs agency reported record trafficking of cathinone in Europe, a new drug.