Wednesday

15th Jun 2022

Ticker

Narcotics production on the rise in Europe, EU agency says

By

Narcotics production is growing in Europe, according to the annual report of the EU's drugs agency, echoing earlier warnings of Europe becoming a global hub for narcotics. "Synthetic drug production continues to increase in Europe," the report warned. Illegal laboratories produce huge amounts of amphetamine, methamphetamine, and other synthetic drugs for local consumption and for export. The EU drugs agency reported record trafficking of cathinone in Europe, a new drug.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

US envoy: Putin 'humiliated himself' in Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin has "humiliated himself" by his conduct in the war and the West wanted to see him defeated on the battlefields of Ukraine, America's EU ambassador has said.

News in Brief

  1. European court blocks UK deportation flight to Rwanda
  2. EU imports South African coal to replace Russian fossil fuels
  3. MEPs urge UK government not to adopt new NI bill
  4. Hungary to profit from Russian oil tax
  5. EU commission extends Covid certificate
  6. Narcotics production on the rise in Europe, EU agency says
  7. Luxembourg welcomes MEP's vote on taxonomy
  8. No reason for EU legal action over Northern Ireland, Britain said

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  6. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing

Latest News

  1. Ukraine seeks to increase grain exports and storage via EU
  2. Anti-Muslim hatred ignored by EU, activists say
  3. US envoy: Putin 'humiliated himself' in Ukraine
  4. Monkeypox can be transmitted to sexual partners
  5. MEPs vote to reject green label for gas, nuclear
  6. UK sets out plan to scrap post-Brexit deal over Northern Ireland
  7. Key MEPs ready to vote on 'green' label for gas and nuclear
  8. EU migrant relocation: around 7,000 pledges made so far

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us