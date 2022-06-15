Ticker
MEPs urge UK government not to adopt new NI bill
By EUobserver
EU lawmakers on Tuesday urged the government of Boris Johnson not to adopt the proposed bill amending post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The proposed law "damages mutual trust and creates uncertainty for people, investors and business in Northern Ireland," a group of MEPs said, after a meeting with commissioner Maroš Šefčovič. The EU is currently considering legal proceedings over the UK government's failure to implement parts of the protocol.