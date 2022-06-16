Ticker
EU imports South African coal to replace Russian fossil fuels
By EUobserver
European companies imported 40 percent more coal from South Africa in the first five months of this year than over the whole of 2021, figures obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday. Russian coal imports will be banned in the EU in August as part of wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow. Companies in the Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Poland, Germany, and Ukraine have received coal from South Africa this year.