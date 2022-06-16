Ticker
EU launches legal action against UK over NI protocol
By EUobserver
The European Commission launched on Wednesday a new infringement procedure against Britain after London proposed a bill unilaterally amending post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland earlier this week. The commission has argued that the move is a clear breach of international law. "Trust is built by adhering to international obligations. Acting unilaterally is not constructive. Violating international agreements is not acceptable," said EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič.