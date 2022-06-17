By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday Europe is the epicentre of the Monkeypox outbreak — registering 85 percent of global cases. "The magnitude of this outbreak poses a real risk: the longer the virus circulates, the more it will extend its reach," said WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge, urging governments to enhance surveillance and diagnosis. The EU has purchased almost 110,000 vaccines doses to combat the outbreak.