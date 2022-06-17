By EUobserver

The European General Court in Luxembourg ruled against the European Commission after the Brussels-executive in 2018 levied a €1bn fine against chip-maker Qualcomm for abuse of dominance on the global market. The court, in a statement, invalidated the commission's analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm. The court found a number of procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. The commission, in response, said it is studying the judgement.