16th Jun 2022

EU commission loses Qualcomm case

The European General Court in Luxembourg ruled against the European Commission after the Brussels-executive in 2018 levied a €1bn fine against chip-maker Qualcomm for abuse of dominance on the global market. The court, in a statement, invalidated the commission's analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm. The court found a number of procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. The commission, in response, said it is studying the judgement.

Ukraine: An 'arsenal of democracy' in Europe

Ukraine's membership in the EU would reinvigorate Europe's tired institutions, address the Union's democratic deficit, and provide young Europeans with a model of democracy in action.

Record number of people fleeing violence, says UN

The least developed countries account for less than 1.3 percent of global GDP yet host 27 percent of the world's displaced populations. High-income countries, by comparison, host 16 percent.

EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade

"Let's call a spade a spade, this is illegal," EU commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said on the UK's move to introduce legislation suspending parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, as the commission launched several probes against London.

