By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian premier Mario Draghi, and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis are likely to head to Kyiv for a visit on Thursday, several media reported. It would come a day before the EU Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's EU candidate status, along with Moldova and Georgia. EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue next week, with several EU governments remaining sceptical.