Ticker
Macron, Scholz, Draghi, and Iohannis likely heading to Kyiv
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian premier Mario Draghi, and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis are likely to head to Kyiv for a visit on Thursday, several media reported. It would come a day before the EU Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's EU candidate status, along with Moldova and Georgia. EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue next week, with several EU governments remaining sceptical.