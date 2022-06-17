By EUobserver

Denmark, Germany, Spain, and Britain are preparing to commit extra troops and pre-positioned equipment on Nato's eastern flank, including in Estonia and Lithuania, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday after meeting defence ministers in Brussels. Turkey's objection to Swedish and Finnish membership "will take more time than we originally expected" to overcome, Stoltenberg added, after Turkey rejected Nato's proposal to mediate three-way talks on the issue the same day.