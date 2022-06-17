Ticker
BASF subsidiary piped €14bn of Russian gas across Germany
By EUobserver
German BASF chemical giant's subsidiary Wintershall has piped €14bn worth of Russian gas across Germany in March, a report from NGO Global Witness revealed on Thursday. Wintershall made €400m in profits processing the Russian gas and oil in partnership with Russia's state-owned gas giant Gazprom, despite pledges to end their Russian business. About 40 percent of Germany's gas came from Russia in March, with purchases worth €2.8bn.