Ticker
Ten EU countries warn against climate-policy rollback
By EUobserver
Ten countries warned on Wednesday against attempts taking place in EU capitals and the European Parliament to water down climate policies, Reuters reported. "Seen in isolation, these changes might seem justified or limited in impact, but adding them all up we risk missing the mark by 2030 and setting us on an impossible trajectory thereafter," reads the statement, signed by Denmark, Austria, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden.