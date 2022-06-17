Ticker
Lead MEP demands commission act on Greek pushbacks
By EUobserver
A letter from European parliament's civil liberty committee chair, Juan Fernando López Aguilar, is demanding the European Commission condemn and possibly take legal action against Greece for reported pushbacks of migrants along the Evros river. The river, which straddles the Greek and Turkish land border, has seen numerous people left stranded and then forced back into Turkey amid rulings by the European human rights court against Athens.