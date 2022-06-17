Friday

17th Jun 2022

Ticker

Lead MEP demands commission act on Greek pushbacks

By

A letter from European parliament's civil liberty committee chair, Juan Fernando López Aguilar, is demanding the European Commission condemn and possibly take legal action against Greece for reported pushbacks of migrants along the Evros river. The river, which straddles the Greek and Turkish land border, has seen numerous people left stranded and then forced back into Turkey amid rulings by the European human rights court against Athens.

EU heavyweights pledge Ukraine 'immediate' candidate status

French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian premier Mario Draghi and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said they support fast-tracking Ukraine becoming an official candidate to join the bloc.

