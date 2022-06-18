By EUobserver

Almost half a million Ukrainian children are registered in schools throughout the EU, said European Commission official Nacira Boulehouat Thursday. "According to the data that we are trying to refine, we have 479,000 children registered in 14 member states in national school system," she said. Boulehouat said many families don't know where they will be in September, posing possible logistical difficulties when children go back to school.