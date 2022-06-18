Saturday

18th Jun 2022

Ticker

Almost half a million Ukrainian children in EU schools

By

Almost half a million Ukrainian children are registered in schools throughout the EU, said European Commission official Nacira Boulehouat Thursday. "According to the data that we are trying to refine, we have 479,000 children registered in 14 member states in national school system," she said. Boulehouat said many families don't know where they will be in September, posing possible logistical difficulties when children go back to school.

Rich states finally kill vaccine-waiver proposal at WTO

The World Trade Organization reached a deal on patents for Covid-19 vaccines, after a deadlock of nearly two years — since India and South Africa submitted a joint proposal to waive intellectual property rights of vaccines worldwide.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

