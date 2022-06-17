Ticker
Dutch intelligence prevented Russian spy access to ICC
By EUobserver
The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had prevented a Russian spy from accessing the International Criminal Court in the Hague as an intern, AFP reported. The man, who tried to use a Brazilian identity to gain access, was identified as a member of Russia's GRU military intelligence in April. The AIVD (General Intelligence and Security Service) said in a statement he was considered a "threat to national security".