Irish PM: UK Brexit policy is 'economic vandalism'
By EUobserver
UK plans to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal would be "economic vandalism" against Northern Ireland, Irish PM, Micheál Martin, told the BBC's Sunday Morning programme. To reduce paperwork London wants to introduce green lanes for goods set to remain in Northern Ireland and red lanes for other goods. Northern Irish unionist parties maintain the Brexit protocol undermines relations to the UK , while Brussels has announced legal action.