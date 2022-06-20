By EUobserver

Ukraine should brace itself for more intense Russian attacks this week, as EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine's candidacy status, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky has said. "We should expect greater hostile activity from Russia," he said in his nightly address Sunday. "And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries," he added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday Russia has "nothing against" Ukraine's EU integration.