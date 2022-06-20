Monday

20th Jun 2022

Dutch PM apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has apologised to veterans from its Dutchblatt III peacekeeping force which failed to stop the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia in 1995. "Your mandate, your equipment and the military support you received during your mission were all inadequate" for a mission "that ultimately proved impossible to carry out", he said. A report last year said many Dutchblatt servicemen suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

ECB rate-setting versus green climate goals

Following the European Central Bank's unanimous decision earlier this month to end negative interest rates by September, nervous private investors and speculators immediately started selling their government bonds.

EU leaders talk Ukraine candidacy This WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels and discuss Ukraine's candidacy status, and the impact of Russia's invasion of the country on energy and defence. European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde will give a briefing to MEPs on inflation to MEPs.

Rich states finally kill vaccine-waiver proposal at WTO

The World Trade Organization reached a deal on patents for Covid-19 vaccines, after a deadlock of nearly two years — since India and South Africa submitted a joint proposal to waive intellectual property rights of vaccines worldwide.

