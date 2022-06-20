By EUobserver

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has apologised to veterans from its Dutchblatt III peacekeeping force which failed to stop the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia in 1995. "Your mandate, your equipment and the military support you received during your mission were all inadequate" for a mission "that ultimately proved impossible to carry out", he said. A report last year said many Dutchblatt servicemen suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.