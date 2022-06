By EUobserver

US tech giant Intel is suing the EU Commission for €593.2m in compensation, representing the interest on a €1.1bn anti-trust fine it paid in 2009, but which was overturned by the EU courts in January following lengthy appeals. The EU already paid back the sum of the fine. The claw-back on interest comes after a separate EU court decision last year (Commission v Printeos) established a precedent on interest-related damages.