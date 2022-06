By EUobserver

Belgian authorities returned on Monday a tooth of the murdered Congolese independence fighter, and its first premier, Patrice Lumumba, to his children at the Egmont Palace in Brussels. It is another move by Belgium to come to terms with recognising the atrocities committed during the African country's brutal exploitation as a colony. The tooth is all that remains of Lumumba, who was murdered by a firing squad in 1961.