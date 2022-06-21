Tuesday

21st Jun 2022

Ticker

European states sued over treaty protecting fossil fuels

By

Five young people have launched a lawsuit against several European countries for hindering the transition away from fossil fuels, under the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). The case against Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and UK was filed on Tuesday with the European Court of Human Rights. The ECT, which is currently being reformed, is an international trade agreement that protects energy investments.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Interview

'Without pesticide reduction, we'll have a food crisis in Europe'

Despite tough lobbying, the EU commission is set to present this week the first binding EU law mandating farmers to reduce their use of chemicals. Long-term food security must not be sacrificed for short-term gains, says EU commissioner Frans Timmermans.

Livestream

Unhack Democracy Conference

Elections are the bedrock of democracy. Yet threats to electoral integrity extend far beyond the ballot box, from political financing to state capture of democratic institutions and media to disinformation. Follow live from 9:30 CET.

Opinion

A chance for peace in Yemen?

I want to reaffirm the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and government are sincerely seeking to end the war, but there is a stubborn party, that is afraid of the consequences of peace, and that is the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

News in Brief

  1. Nobel medal sold for Ukrainian kids
  2. Russia: Lithuania-Kaliningrad row can be solved by diplomacy
  3. Turkey: Sweden and Finland deal may come after Nato summit
  4. 15 EU countries call for faster trade deals
  5. European states sued over treaty protecting fossil fuels
  6. Belgium returns Congo independence fighter's tooth
  7. EU sued by Intel for €593.2m in compensation
  8. ECB: Ukraine refugees could help with labour shortage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region

Latest News

  1. 'Without pesticide reduction, we'll have a food crisis in Europe'
  2. Russia, while starving Africa, threatens Lithuania
  3. Europe turns back to coal as Russia cuts gas supplies
  4. Czech coalition rocked by scandal on eve of EU presidency
  5. Unhack Democracy Conference
  6. A chance for peace in Yemen?
  7. ECB rate-setting versus green climate goals
  8. Media watchdogs blast EU funds for Balkans 'mouthpieces'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us