Ticker
European states sued over treaty protecting fossil fuels
By EUobserver
Five young people have launched a lawsuit against several European countries for hindering the transition away from fossil fuels, under the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). The case against Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and UK was filed on Tuesday with the European Court of Human Rights. The ECT, which is currently being reformed, is an international trade agreement that protects energy investments.