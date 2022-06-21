Ticker
15 EU countries call for faster trade deals
By EUobserver
Fifteen member states called Monday for the EU to accelerate finishing free trade deals to ensure long-term economic growth and geopolitical strength, Reuters reported. In a letter to EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, they said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest trade agreement including China, Japan and Australia which entered into force in 2022, should be a "wake-up call", adding that the EU was taking too long.