Ticker
Turkey: Sweden and Finland deal may come after Nato summit
By EUobserver
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said an accord on Sweden and Finland joining Nato need not be made before the Nato summit in Madrid next week, Reuters reports. Their joint Nato bid "now depends on the direction and speed at which these countries will take steps," he said after joint talks in Brussels, referring to "binding promises" that Stockholm and Helsinki will stop Kurdish separatists sheltering in their countries.