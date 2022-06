By EUobserver

Moscow is going to summon the EU ambassador to Russia, Marcus Ederer, to complain that Lithuania has blocked transit of some Russian goods to its Kaliningrad exclave, Reuters reports. "This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by diplomatic means," Kaliningrad governor Anton Alikhanov told Russian TV. Lithuania says it is acting in line with EU sanctions on Russian exports and in close consultation with the EU Commission.