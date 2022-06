By EUobserver

An auction of Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize raised $103.5m (€98m) for Unicef efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine. It is a record sum for a Nobel. Muratov was awarded the gold medal in October 2021 for helping found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. He was the publication's editor-in-chief until it was shut down in March by the Kremlin.