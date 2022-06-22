Ticker
Ukraine holds two officials suspected of spying for Russia
By EUobserver
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two suspects, identified as a senior official in the secretariat of the cabinet of ministers and a department head at the chamber of commerce, have been detained over suspicions of being part of an alleged Russian spy network. "These officials passed on various intelligence information to the enemy... of our defence capability," the SBU said in a statement on Telegram.