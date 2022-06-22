Wednesday

22nd Jun 2022

Germany launches investigation into Google Maps

By

Germany's competition watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into potentially anti-competitive restrictions by Google Maps. "We have information to suggest that Google may be restricting the combination of its own map services with third-party map services," said federal cartel office chief Andreas Mundt. The investigation will focus on whether restrictions, for example to the embedding of Google Maps location data, were used by Google to expand its market power.

China's support for Russia challenges Europe's Peace Order

China's soft support to Russia is deeply troubling for Europe. Here is the EU's biggest trading partner signalling that it is on the side of Russia, its aggression, and its challenge to the post-war international order.

Pegasus spyware makers grilled by MEPs

"We will not continue to work with a customer that is targeting a journalist illegally," Chaim Gelfand, chief compliance officer of NSO Group told MEPs — but shed little light on EU governments' use of its Pegasus spyware.

