Ticker
Germany launches investigation into Google Maps
By EUobserver
Germany's competition watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into potentially anti-competitive restrictions by Google Maps. "We have information to suggest that Google may be restricting the combination of its own map services with third-party map services," said federal cartel office chief Andreas Mundt. The investigation will focus on whether restrictions, for example to the embedding of Google Maps location data, were used by Google to expand its market power.