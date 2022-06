By EUobserver

The European Commission said it will mobilise some €600m aid to help African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to soften a food crisis created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It said €150m will go to humanitarian assistance, €350m on food and €100m to other types of support. "Russia is still blocking millions of tonnes of desperately needed grain," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in a statement.