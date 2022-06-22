Ticker
Covid returns to Europe
By EUobserver
Covid infections have begun to spike in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, and Denmark, prompting doctors to raise the alarm, The Guardian reports. "The pandemic is accelerating again, despite the warm weather," Dr Benjamin Davido, an infectious disease specialist in Paris, said. Portugal now has the second highest infection figures in the world. Health experts said unrestrained tourism in the summer will make matters worse.