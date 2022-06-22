Wednesday

22nd Jun 2022

Italian foreign minister leaves 5-Star to form new group

Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Tuesday his departure from the 5-Star Movement due to disagreement with party leader and former prime minister Giuseppe Conte over Ukraine. The party was backed by 33 percent in the 2018 elections but has become increasingly uneasy about Italy sending weapons to Ukraine. De Maio hinted he will form a new parliamentary group backing the government of prime minister Mario Draghi.

