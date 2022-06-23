Ticker
18 EU states back France's migrant solidarity plan
By EUobserver
Ministers working on migration from Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania, voiced their support for a French EU presidency solidarity plan that seeks to get EU states to relocate asylum seekers arriving on European shores or offer financial support. Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland also joined.