Ticker
Eurozone consumer confidence falls to new low
By EUobserver
The European Commission said on Wednesday that consumer confidence in the eurozone has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as households face soaring energy and food prices and economists warn about the heightened risk of a recession. The flash indicator used had fallen to -23.6 this month, worse than expected by economists polled by Reuters, who had predicted consumer confidence would rise to -20.5.