Ticker
US 'confident' on Finnish and Swedish Nato deal
By EUobserver
Karen Donfried, the US assistant secretary for Europe and Eurasian affairs, has said she was optimistic Turkey would drop its objections to Finnish and Swedish Nato membership following three-way talks this week. "We are confident that this will be resolved in a positive way. There is broad and deep support across the Nato alliance for Finnish and Swedish accession," she told a senate foreign relations committee hearing Wednesday, Reuters reports.