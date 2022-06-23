By EUobserver

Finland sees no sign of a Russian military build up around Kaliningrad and Lithuania in their dispute on transit of EU-sanctioned goods. "Russia has taken units from the Kaliningrad area and [nearby] Suwalki area, so they don't really have a military capability or presence. We haven't seen any changes in their posture, so we think it's highly unlikely they'd go into any military aggression," a senior Finnish diplomat said Thursday.