Thursday

23rd Jun 2022

Finland: No sign of Russian military threat to Lithuania

By

Finland sees no sign of a Russian military build up around Kaliningrad and Lithuania in their dispute on transit of EU-sanctioned goods. "Russia has taken units from the Kaliningrad area and [nearby] Suwalki area, so they don't really have a military capability or presence. We haven't seen any changes in their posture, so we think it's highly unlikely they'd go into any military aggression," a senior Finnish diplomat said Thursday.

EU opens door to Ukraine in 'geopolitical' summit

EU leaders will also discuss eurozone issues with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, as more and more leaders are worried about voters' distress at soaring inflation.

Opinion

Sturgeon's 2023 'referendum' gamble for Scotland

The independence campaign launch featured a new Scottish government report, comparing the UK's economic and social record with those of other European states — and arguing, unsurprisingly, that Scotland should be independent as a result.

