By EUobserver

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama said Thursday that it was a "disgrace" that the bloc could not overcome Bulgaria's veto over accession talks for North Macedonia and Albania. "It's a disgrace that a Nato country, Bulgaria, kidnaps two other Nato countries, Albania and North Macedonia, in the midst of a hot war in Europe's backyard with 26 other EU countries sitting still in a scary show of impotence," he said.