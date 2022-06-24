By EUobserver

After Covid-19 restrictions were partially eased last year, carbon emissions from EU energy use grew 6.3 percent compared with the 2020, according to Eurostat figures. The biggest increases were in Bulgaria, Estonia, Slovakia and Italy, while only Portugal and Finland recorded emissions decline. Carbon emissions from electricity generation, industry, transport and other energy uses are a major contributor to global warming, accounting for about 75 percent of EU total emissions.