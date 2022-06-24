Friday

24th Jun 2022

EU carbon emissions from energy up 6% in 2021

By

After Covid-19 restrictions were partially eased last year, carbon emissions from EU energy use grew 6.3 percent compared with the 2020, according to Eurostat figures. The biggest increases were in Bulgaria, Estonia, Slovakia and Italy, while only Portugal and Finland recorded emissions decline. Carbon emissions from electricity generation, industry, transport and other energy uses are a major contributor to global warming, accounting for about 75 percent of EU total emissions.

Lisbeth Kirk

How to enhance EU cybersecurity

The Hungarian hacking allowed Russian intelligence to read 'over the shoulder' of an EU member state for an extended period of time. The difficulty for the EU is that it's not one nation, but a combination of 27 cybersecurity policies.

Competing options for EU enlargement

We now have French president Emmanuel Macron's "European Political Community", European Council president Charles Michel's "European Geopolitical Community", and former Italian PM Enrico Letta's "European Confederation" — among others.

