By EUobserver

Bulgarian MPs have voted by 170 against 37 to lift a veto on starting North Macedonia accession talks, but under strict conditions that might be hard for Skopje to swallow. These include amending the constitution to mention a Bulgarian minority and concessions on the historical origins of the Macedonian language. The parliament in Skopje will also have to vote on the deal, if prime minister Dimitar Kovačevski calls a vote.