Putin promises new missiles for Belarus
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin has offered to station nuclear-capable missiles in Belarus after Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko complained about alleged Western "aggressiveness" at a meeting in St Petersburg Saturday. "We will transfer Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement following the talks.