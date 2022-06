By EUobserver

Thousands of Poles and Ukrainians joined together in a gay pride march in Warsaw on Saturday after the Kyiv edition of the event was cancelled this year due to the war. "Russia denied us the right that we were fighting for for years, Russia denied us the Pride, our march of equality that we are holding every year since 2012 in Kyiv" Lenny Emson, executive director of KyivPride, told Reuters.