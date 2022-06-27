Ticker
French PM keen to put abortion rights in constitution
By EUobserver
France should enshrine women's right to abortion in its constitution, French prime minister Elisabeth Borne has said following the US rollback of nationwide protection last week. "For all women, for human rights, we must engrave this acquired right in stone," Borne said on Twitter Saturday. French president Emmanuel Macron also pledged that abortion was a "fundamental right for all women" in reaction to the US Supreme Court decision.