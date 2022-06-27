By EUobserver

Engie, EDF and TotalEnergies, France's three main energy companies, called on Sunday on households and businesses to reduce their energy consumption as Russia tightens gas supplies to Europe, Reuters reported. "We need to work collectively to reduce our consumption in order to regain room to manoeuvre," they said in an open letter published by the newspaper Journal du Dimanche. French gas storage facilities are currently at 59-percent capacity.