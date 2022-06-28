Tuesday

28th Jun 2022

Ticker

Johnson: Northern Ireland bill could enter into force this year

By

British prime minister Boris Johnson said Monday parliament could pass legislation this year to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade agreement on Northern Ireland. Asked if changes could be implemented this year, according to Reuters, Johnson said: "Yes, I think we could do it very fast, parliament willing". The bill is now in the lower house, but can expect some hurdles in the upper house, where concerns have been expressed.

Greek minister denies pushbacks despite evidence

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi defended his border forces despite evidence of illegal pushbacks, including a new testimony from a 26-year old asylum seeker from Gaza.

