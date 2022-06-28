Ticker
Johnson: Northern Ireland bill could enter into force this year
By EUobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson said Monday parliament could pass legislation this year to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade agreement on Northern Ireland. Asked if changes could be implemented this year, according to Reuters, Johnson said: "Yes, I think we could do it very fast, parliament willing". The bill is now in the lower house, but can expect some hurdles in the upper house, where concerns have been expressed.