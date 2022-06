By EUobserver

The Hungarian forint fell to a record low against the euro on Monday, piling pressure on prime minister Viktor Orbán to reach a deal with the EU over funds held up due to rule-of-law concerns. The forint's weakening comes on top of double-digit inflation, and surging energy costs. Hungary is also burdened with a large budget deficit after Orbán's spending spree to secure an election win in April, Reuters reported.