27th Jun 2022

EU environment agency chief: 'extremely limited' resources

The EU environment agency is working with "extremely limited resources" for its responsibilities under the Green Deal, the agency's chief Hans Bruyninckx said on Monday. "There are resources flowing to agencies, but not to all of them… and this is a political choice," he warned, arguing that the Green Deal has not been adequately translated into "appropriate resources" for those who monitor the follow-up of law-making.

Expect Czech EU presidency to downgrade V4 priorities

The Czech Republic is already in the throes of an extremely difficult period — several waves of Covid, high inflation, energy fears, an influx of Ukrainian refugees and a Prague corruption scandal. Now it has the EU presidency.

G7, Nato, gas anxiety and Ukraine top This WEEK

EU energy ministers and environment ministers are expected to reach common positions on different aspects of the Fit for 55 package — as the continent is increasingly worried about energy prices and future supplies.

