EU environment agency chief: 'extremely limited' resources
By EUobserver
The EU environment agency is working with "extremely limited resources" for its responsibilities under the Green Deal, the agency's chief Hans Bruyninckx said on Monday. "There are resources flowing to agencies, but not to all of them… and this is a political choice," he warned, arguing that the Green Deal has not been adequately translated into "appropriate resources" for those who monitor the follow-up of law-making.