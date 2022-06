By EUobserver

Estrella Galán, general director of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR), told Spanish media outlet Hora 14 on Monday (27 June) that 37 people had died in their attempt to scale the fence of the Spanish enclave of Melilla last week. "What happened on Friday in Melilla was a tragedy that has killed at least 37 people, but it is difficult to be sure," said Galan.